THORNBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Officers are looking for leads following an armed robbery at a Chester County cell phone store.
Police say three employees at the T-Mobile store in Thornbury Township were closing on Saturday night when two men burst in.
At least one of the robbers held some of the employees at gunpoint as another robber ordered a worker to put cell phones and tablets into a trash bag.
All three employees were tied up in the back of the store before the two men jumped into a silver SUV and sped off.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.