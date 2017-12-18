PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Holiday cheer has almost run out for a South Philadelphia woman whose elaborate, handcrafted decorations have now been stolen from her home for the third time.

“In that corner, I had a 6-foot black tree and I had a white tree here and a white tree here,” said Josephine Michetti, while pointing at her bare home front.

Also for the third year, the theft was caught on camera.

Around 5 a.m. on Dec. 9, 2017, police say that two men approached the home on the 1100 block of Fitzgerald Street. One stood guard as the other carefully removed Michetti’s large Christmas tree, two smaller white trees with zebra prints and a topiary that she designed with ornaments.

In surveillance footage taken in October of 2014, a person is seen swiping her Halloween decor.

In 2013, surveillance footage caught a couple removing her Christmas decorations. In the 2013 case, an arrest was made.

This year, the Scrooges left a small box and her garland, but Michetti is hoping that the uniqueness of her zebra print decorations will catch someone’s attention.

For now, she has brought a snowman out of storage but doubts the idea of decorating next year.

“If I do anything it’s inside,’ she said, “no more outside.”

Anyone with any information on the stolen goods should contact police at 215-686-TIPS.