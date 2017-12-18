PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nelson Agholor may be the Eagles’ most explosive playmaker. That sentence would have seemed impossible a year ago today, but not anymore.

Agholor, 24, caught seven of nine targets for 59 yards and a go-up-and-get-it touchdown in the Eagles’ Week 15 win over the Giants. The third-year wide receiver now has 55 catches, 722 yards, and eight touchdowns on the season.

In his first two NFL seasons, Agholor combined for 59 catches, 648 yards, and three scores.

Head coach Doug Pederson has completely confidence in the 2015 first-round pick.

Doug Pederson: "My confidence is really high with Nelson Agholor right now and his confidence is extremely high. He's been able to brush those negative plays off." #Eagles — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) December 18, 2017

Alshon Jeffery (9), Zach Ertz (8), and Agholor (8) are the first trio in Eagles history to each record 8-plus receiving TDs in the same season.

With the win over the Giants, the Eagles improved to 12-2, clinching a first-round bye in the playoffs. With one more win or one more Vikings loss, the Eagles will clinch the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC.

Next up, they host the 6-8 Raiders on Christmas night.