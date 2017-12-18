BREAKING: Officials: Elderly Man Struck By Car In Hit-And-Run In West Oak Lane Section
SPRING GROVE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a woman found dead in her home over the weekend was fatally stabbed by a neighbor.

Ray Heck Sr. is charged with homicide, burglary and other counts in the death of 24-year-old Samantha Stein, who was found in her Spring Grove home by her boyfriend on Saturday morning. Authorities say three children under the age of 11 were home at the time but were not harmed.

The 59-year-old Heck was arrested Sunday night at his home. It wasn’t known Monday if he’s retained an attorney.

Authorities say Stein and Heck knew each other. They say the knife and clothing that apparently were used in the crime were found in the area of Heck’s home, but further details were not disclosed.

A motive for the slaying remains under investigation.

