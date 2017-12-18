PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This holiday season, Santa is wearing an Eagles jersey. Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins and his foundation teamed up with the Philadelphia Police Department Monday to bring food, toys and some holiday cheer to 140 local families.

This marked the third year for the Malcolm Jenkins Foundation’s Holiday Dinner Basket Surprise and the second with the help of the police department.

“Getting out into the community and hand delivering these things is my favorite part,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins says creating positive experiences between neighbors and local law enforcement helps keep the area strong and safe, building trust for the next generation.

“[The police] are engaged is these communities and they serve these communities,” he said, “so it gives us another opportunity to have a positive interaction between our law enforcement and our communities, and help them serve the communities that they’re already out protecting and serving.”

Deputy Joe Sullivan was happy the Philadelphia Police Department was invited and given a special job.

“We’re going to be escorting on the delivery and see some smiling faces,” he said.

Keeping with Jenkins’ jersey number, the foundation selected 27 local charities as partners to distribute toys and other gifts to local families.