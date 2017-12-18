PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Last week, after a huge win over the Rams, Malcolm Jenkins gave an emotional speech that went viral.

The Eagles won the game just moments after starting QB Carson Wentz injured his knee — what was later to be determined a torn ACL.

On Sunday, after an ugly 34-29 win over the dreadful Giants, Jenkins challenged his teammates this time according to safety Rodney McLeod.

"Malcolm made a speech after the game, challenging us all saying to evaluate yourselves and that's what we're gonna do. You have to because we're expected to do better and we have done better." – @Rodney_McLeod4 on the #Eagles' defensive performance — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) December 18, 2017

"You've got a great opportunity, men. Let's keep this train moving."#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/96hNj6A7Zw — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 18, 2017

Jenkins continues to lead on and off the field for the Eagles.

Malcolm Jenkins has (knock on wood) not missed a game since joining Philly — 62 straight. After Monday, he'll have tallied 70+ tackles and 2+ INTs in each of his four seasons as an Eagle. You can depend on your leaders. — Andrew Porter (@And_Porter) December 18, 2017

The Eagles allowed 504 yards of offense to the Giants, one of the NFL’s worst units. Eli Manning passed for 434 yards and the Giants tallied 27 first downs.

“Things that happened yesterday are all fixable and correctable things,” McLeod said on Monday’s 94WIP Midday Show.

Philadelphia, still, came away with an important win to improve to 12-2 and clinch a first-round bye.