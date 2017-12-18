PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — ESPN president and co-chairman of the Disney Media Networks John Skipper resigned on Monday, citing substance addiction.

“Today I have resigned from my duties as President of ESPN,” Skipper said in a statement via ESPN.com. “I have had a wonderful career at the Walt Disney Company and am grateful for the many opportunities and friendships. I owe a debt to many, but most profoundly Michael Lynton, George Bodenheimer and Bob Iger.

“I have struggled for many years with a substance addiction. I have decided that the most important thing I can do right now is to take care of my problem.

“I have disclosed that decision to the company, and we mutually agreed that it was appropriate that I resign. I will always appreciate the human understanding and warmth that Bob displayed here and always.

“I come to this public disclosure with embarrassment, trepidation and a feeling of having let others I care about down.

“As I deal with this issue and what it means to me and my family, I ask for appropriate privacy and a little understanding.

“To my colleagues at ESPN, it has been a privilege. I take great pride in your accomplishments and have complete confidence in your collective ability to continue ESPN’s success.”

Skipper, 61, was ESPN’s president since Jan. 1, 2012.

George Bodenheimer will take over as the acting chairman of the company for the next 90 days. Bodenheimer was ESPN’s president from 1998 to 2011 and will help find Skipper’s replacement.