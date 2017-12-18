PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With just a few days before Christmas, all hope is not lost if you still have not sent that special gift to that special someone and want it to get there in time for the holiday.

Officials with FedEx say it’s a busy holiday shipping season and they expect it to get busier before it’s all over.

“The company is anticipating to ship anywhere between 380,000 to 400,000 packages this season, so we are well equip and prepared to meet the needs of the customers,” said Jenequa Hughes, senior manager at the FedEx office print and ship center in Center City Philadelphia.

Hughes says customers are often concerned that they can’t ship those big and awkward shaped packages.

“We can pack whatever you have,” she said. “You bring it, we have custom packing. We can pack it all.”

And she says even though it’s an extremely busy season, last-minute shoppers can ship up until Friday and still get their gifts to their destination by Christmas.

“If they are looking to get it there by Christmas, at this rate they would have to do the 3-Day Express Saver,” she said. “That would get it there this week before Christmas.”

That news was a present in and of itself for Kate, who was sending a handmade wreath to a friend.

“I’m so relieved. It’s wonderful, it’s so great to have this,” she said. “I work right down the street, so it’s very convenient.”

Kate says knowing she has some extra time to send gifts gives her one less thing to worry about during the holiday season, which she considers a Christmas miracle.