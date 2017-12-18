CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — A nativity scene turned heads at a church in Cherry Hill on Sunday.
Steve and Janet Cohen brought in a “hipster” nativity display at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Cherry Hill.
The display shows people – including a guy in a man bun who presumably represents Joseph — taking selfies with the baby Jesus.
Another figure shows a man watching an iPad, next to a cow that was branded “100 percent organic” and a sheep wearing a wool sweater.
Not to be outdone, the three wise men are all riding segways.
“This is a good way of telling the story to a new generation,” said one parishioner.
It was one of multiple nativity scenes that were on display at the church.
I guess were continuing to take Christ out of Christmas?