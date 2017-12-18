HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf made good on his pledge to veto a bill that would put heavy, new restrictions on abortion access.

Wolf signed the veto Monday in front of a standing-room-only crowd of women’s health advocates.

I’m proud to put my signature on that veto,” the governor said.

Governor Wolf ticked off a long list of problems he has with SB3 — a bill that would ban abortions in the state after 20 weeks, with no exceptions for rape, incest, maternal or fetal health problems.

“SB3 is an attack on women,” he said, “it’s an attack on their health, their freedoms, their choice, their liberties.”

He emphasized that this is a decision for a woman and her doctor, essentially a medical decision, but he said the bill was nakedly political.

“This legislation is a disingenuous and bald-faced attempt to pass the most extreme anti-choice legislation in the country,” Wolf said, “and I will not allow this attempt to turn political talking points into law to succeed.”

“The governor was joined by like-minded officials, including the mayor and several state representatives. He says he doesn’t believe the bill’s proponents have the votes to override the veto. And should they start over with a new bill?

“I pledge to continue to fight against all attempts to strip a woman’s ability to make her own decisions about her own health and her own family,” he said.