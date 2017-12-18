CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — There is a happy ending to a story of a recent theft from a Camden church fundraiser.
Camden County police say an unidentified man who was captured on a neighborhood surveillance camera, stealing some $1,200 of proceeds from a homemade food sale, more than two weeks ago at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Ferry Avenue, while parishioners were upstairs for a mass and blessing of expectant mothers.
Long-time pastor Father Michael Doyle says God moved generous donors to respond and last night enough money was raised to cover the loss.
“My grandfather, who when he hit a bad day,” he said. “It’s a terrible day, thanks be to God.”
Father Doyle says the money will be used to put together 1,000 holiday food baskets. Volunteers will gather to assemble those on Thursday and Friday. The baskets will be distributed in the South Camden neighborhood on Saturday.