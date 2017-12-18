PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The dinner table isn’t the only place you have to worry about encountering gluten, the medicine cabinet could also be a problem.

There may be gluten in your medications, and now the FDA is suggesting drug makers voluntarily identify the problematic ingredient. Dr. Jane Bowen, associate professor of clinical pharmacy at the University of the Sciences, says it’s not well-known that gluten could be in your daily pills.

“Unlike food or even certain nutritional supplements that will say gluten-free, medications aren’t required to say that,” Bowen said.

She says gluten isn’t a primary ingredient, so patients would have to read information carefully or ask the pharmacist for help.

“What you would be looking for is a list of the inactive ingredients that are found either on the medication bottle if you’re buying something over the counter or would be included with that piece of paper that comes with your prescription medications,” Bowen explained.

And make sure your doctor and pharmacist know you can’t handle gluten.