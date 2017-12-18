PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles escaped MetLife Stadium with a 34-29 win over the dreadful Giants, but it wasn’t easy.

The Giants got off to a 20-7 lead and Eli Manning threw for 434 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Duds

3. LeGarrette Blount

Blount was nearly nonexistent for the Eagles on Sunday, tallying just 21 rushing yards on seven carries. Granted, the Eagles gave carries to four different running backs, but Blount averaged just 3.0 yards per carry.

2. Halapoulivaati Vaitai

The Giants had just 1.0 sack, but Big V was beat often by Olivier Vernon, who recorded five total pressures including a sack and three QB hits, per Pro Football Focus. Vernon beat Big V on four additional occasions, but Foles got the ball out quickly.

1. Jalen Mills

ICYMI: Eli Manning finds Tavarres King for a 13-yard touchdown! #NYGiants lead 13-7 pic.twitter.com/wsD1Aqs2ia — New York Giants (@Giants) December 17, 2017

The Eagles secondary struggled as a whole, and Mills did not have a good game. Mills was beat often and committed multiple penalties. Sterling Shepard caught 11 of 16 targets for 139 yards and Tavarres King caught two of three targets for 70 yards, as the Giants had their way on the outside.

Studs

3. Fletcher Cox

Cox has just 2.0 tackles in the box score, but he was the main reason for the Giants’ 3.3 yards per carry mark. Cox was PFF’s highest graded Eagle, recording three pressures and a sack on a two-point conversion that proved to be huge.

2. Nick Foles

Back in the lineup, back in the end zone.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/PSWJRw78AU — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 17, 2017

Nicky Six! Foles stepped in to throw for 237 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 0 turnovers.

1. Jason Kelce

Jason Kelce has been the NFL’s best center all season long and he dominated once again on Sunday. In pass protection, Kelce was beaten just once on 40 dropbacks according to PFF. He was also the key blocker on some of the team’s biggest runs.