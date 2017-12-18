PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson has plans to sell the team after the season.
The new owner will be determined by a bidding process, but Hip Hop maven Sean Combs aka Diddy, is throwing his name into the hat.
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry replied to the tweet, saying he wants in as well. Curry grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina and is an avid Panthers fan.
Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick also tweeted that he wants to be part of the ownership group.
No NFL team signed Kaepernick this season following his national anthem protest controversy.
Forbes.com lists Michael Jordan, Joe Gibbs, and Mark Cuban as other possible candidates to buy the Panthers.
Richardson, 81, allegedly made verbal comments about women and inappropriately touched female employees.