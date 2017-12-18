BELLMEAD, Texas (CBS) – A Texas man pleads guilty to decapitating his wife and storing her head in their home’s freezer.
CBS affiliate KWTX-TV reports 24-year-old David Dauzat pleaded guilty in the death of his wife, 21-year-old Natasha Dauzat, at the couple’s home in Bellmead on Aug. 25, 2016.
McLennan County Assistant District Attorney Michael Jarrett told KWTX that Dauzat was sentenced to 52 years in prison, and is eligible for parole only after completing half of his term.
Officers reportedly arrived at the home in August 2016 after receiving a phone call from Dauzat’s brother, almost two hours before the murder. Police said both David and Natasha Dauzat appeared calm and felt they had no need to intervene.
Officers say they were called again by the Dauzat’s brother after David had contacted him, telling him “he killed his girlfriend.”
An autopsy report obtained by KWTX says Natasha Dauzat died from “sharp force injuries, including decapitation.”