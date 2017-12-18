BREAKING: Officials: Elderly Man Struck By Car In Hit-And-Run In West Oak Lane Section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some pets are getting new forever homes just in time for Christmas.

Over the past two days, the Brandywine Valley SPCA hosted the tri-state area’s largest pet adoption event at the 23rd Street Armory in Center City.

More than 1,000 dogs and cats, of all ages and sizes, were available for just $20 each.

“People do tend to look to adopt this time of year for a couple of reasons. One is the family is altogether, kids tend to be off of school, it’s a good time to integrate a pet from that point of view but there’s also a lot of love going around for the holidays,” said Linda Torelli, marketing director for the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

If you missed the mega-adoption event, the Brandywine Valley SPCA is hosting adoption specials all week long.

Some of the specials also last until the end of the year.

