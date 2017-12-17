PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are looking for a gunman who robbed and shot a man in the Northeast last night. After the victim was shot, he ran into a Wawa for help.

Police say the robbery and shooting happened on Large Street, close to Castor Avenue, at around 9:30 Sunday night.

Chief Inspector Scott Small says an armed man went up to his 25-year-old victim and demanded he hand over cash and his iPhone. The victim gave up his phone after he was pistol-whipped. Small says he then ran away after the gunman opened fire.

“He ran about one block, and when police first found him, he was in the Wawa bleeding from the head and shoulder,” Small said. “And he was disoriented from being shot twice.”

Small says he collapsed in the Wawa, the people inside called police. He was able to talk to the cops as they took him to the hospital. Investigators then starrted to look for any surveillance cameras in the area.