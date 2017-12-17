PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A popular Philadelphia comedian and sports talk show host is back on the stage this week starring in a play he’s written about Christmas and his old neighborhood.
The title of the play is A Row Home Christmas is a big tipoff to where Big Daddy Graham will be taking his audience.
Home-grown roots have always been a part of the Southwest Philly native’s standup act and nightly sports radio show on 94WIP.
“In my neighborhood growing up it was really common for a mom and dad to have six kids in a three bedroom, one bathroom rowhome,” he said.
The one man show takes place in present day with Graham playing a firefighter who goes back to his old neighborhood to play Santa Claus…triggering a stream of memories.
“They’re looking at a moment in time that’s happening right now, even though there’s a lot of reminiscing,” he said. “I’m in this house that I grew up in. It’s important that the audience remembers it’s right now because something’s gonna happen. I’m not gonna turn into a snake or anything but there’s I think a pretty neat ending.”
A Row Home Christmas runs at the Players Club of Swarthmore from December 22-31 with one preview show this Wednesday.