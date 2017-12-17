HARRISBURG, PA (CBS) — The state House has rejected legislation long sought by conservatives that would prohibit government entities from deducting campaign contributions from employees’ wages.

The bill would ban future contracts that call for government payroll systems to collect voluntary contributions to union PACs.

Supporters, some whom refer to it as ‘paycheck protection’ legislation, say it is intended to draw a bright line between state resources and politics.

“The bill simply takes the public employer out of the collection business for the PAC money,” said House Republican Greg Rothman.

But fellow Republican Gene DiGirolamo of Bucks County opposes the legislation.

“This is about silencing the voices of hard-working, ordinary, middle-class men and women,” DiGirolamo said.

The bill was voted down by the House but may be reconsidered next year.