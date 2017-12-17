PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man selling shoes in a South Philadelphia park Sunday morning is fighting for his life, after being shot during an attempted robbery. Authorities are now searching for the gunmen.
Philadelphia police say a 36-year-old man, who was selling sneakers in FDR Park near the tennis courts was shot three times.
It happened just after 10 a.m. near South Broad Street and Pattison Avenue.
Authorities say at least two people were trying to rob the victim, and eventually shot him once in the chest, once in the head and once in the wrist.
The suspects got away and the man was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
No arrests have been made, and the gun was not recovered.