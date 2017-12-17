CHESTER, PA (CBS) — One person has been hospitalized after a shooting in Chester Sunday morning.
Around 2:30 A.M., Chester police responded to a report of a shooting on the 2900 block of West 3rd Street.
Upon arrival, officers found 35-year-old Farakhan Womack lying face down in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.
Womack was taken to Crozer Chester Medical Center and is currently listed in serious condition.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Rhaheem Blanden at 610-447-8420 or at rblandent280@chesterpolice.org.