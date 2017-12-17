BREAKING: Officials: Elderly Man Struck By Car In Hit-And-Run In West Oak Lane Section
Filed Under:Chester

CHESTER, PA (CBS) — One person has been hospitalized after a shooting in Chester Sunday morning.

Around 2:30 A.M., Chester police responded to a report of a shooting on the 2900 block of West 3rd Street.

Upon arrival, officers found 35-year-old Farakhan Womack lying face down in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

Womack was taken to Crozer Chester Medical Center and is currently listed in serious condition.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Rhaheem Blanden at 610-447-8420 or at rblandent280@chesterpolice.org.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch