PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This week on Flashpoint: We take a look at undocumented immigrants who take refuge in churches in order to resist deportation.

This week, 36-year-old Carmela Hernandez and her four children went into sanctuary at Church of the Advocate. She and her family are under an order of deportation; she plans to stay inside the church pending the outcome of her asylum case.

Flashpoint Host and KYW Community Affairs Reporter Cherri Gregg asks the burning questions to Jazmin Delgado of New Sanctuary Movement, David Bennion, an immigration lawyer representing the Hernandez family, Rev Robin Hynicka, pastor of Arch Street United Methodist Church and Golnaz Fakhimi, an immigration attorney with the ACLU of Pennsylvania.

The “Newsmaker” for this week is the Public Interest Law Center. Jennifer Clarke is executive director and she sits down to discuss PILC’s cases of the year that have made headlines, including a class action seeking more school funding.

Finally, the “Non-Profit of the Week” is National Marian Anderson Museum & Historical Society, which is hosting its annual Carols in the City concert on December 23 at the Ethical Society of Philadelphia Theater in Rittenhouse Square.

Tickets are available at www.marianandersonhistoricalsociety.weebly.com.

Flashpoint airs every Saturday at 9:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on KYW Newsradio 1060AM.