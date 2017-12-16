PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tow truck drivers from across several states drop off toys for children who need them for the 10th anniversary of the Tow 4 Tots program.

Tow truck owner and driver Charles Norton says his nephews were the inspiration behind the Tow 4 Tots program.

“Many, many, many years ago my nephews were in the orphanage,” he said. “When they came back many, many years after that to work for us and everything, we decided to donate and my nephews said let’s go back to where people that took care of us, the Youth Service Center.”

Nearly 100 tow truck drivers drove to the Youth Service Incorporated Headquarters along North 34th Street to drop off the gifts.

“Those kind of things make a huge difference in the lives of many,” Gwendolyn Bailey said.

Bailey, the executive director of YSI, says it’s not necessarily the present that’s important.

“It isn’t,” she said. “It’s the gesture, because they don’t believe that anybody cares.”

Bailey says she and all the children they service are so thankful for all the presents they receive:

“This is a fairytale story that someone who came to YSI for help felt good about it and wanted to do something to give back,” she said.

Norton added tow truck drivers who are known for taking are spending one day giving.

“This is the only time of the year where we’re not competing for business,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if I took a contract from you or you took a contract from me. It’s take care of the kids.”