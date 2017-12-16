PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Mummers were at Reading Terminal Market Saturday for the first ever Mummers at the Market Day spreading holiday cheer and getting folks excited about New Year’s Day.

“It is a partnership between the Mummers and the Reading Terminal, both two big Philly institutions,” said mummer Dan Horowitz.

He is a member of the Golden Sunrise Fancy Club.

“We showed up, we welcomed people and people asked us questions about Mummering, took pictures with us,” Horowitz said. “We let them know about the [Mummers] food demo that was happening, then Quaker City [String Band] showed up. They did a performance for about an hour. They played in one spot and then walked around.”

Horowitz helped organize the event, giving market shoppers a free performance to get them excited about New Year’s.

“It’s a synergy, you get that energy together and people are just excited to have us, excited to be around us,” he said. “I can’t tell you how many kids are just excited to take pictures with us.”

He says the goal was to spread some Mummers cheer.

“We fancy things up,” he said. “We make things and then we make them fancy, that’s what we do!”