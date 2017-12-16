PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hundreds of shivering sprinters braved the elements Saturday for yet another Ugly Sweater Run through Fairmount Park.
Snow-covered grass provided the perfect, festive backdrop for this annual favorite display of silly sweaters.
“We have a turquoise and green sweater with snowmen — snow people — with bikinis”
Suzanna was running with her dog Coco.
“There’s something about doing something ridiculous as a group that is very bonding I feel like,” she said. “And it’s fun to wear something that’s outrageous, and we don’t always get to wear things that are just colorful and silly. It gets you into the season spirit.”
Money raised from bib sales will help provide clothes for kids.
