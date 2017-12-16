CAMDEN, NJ (CBS) — More than a thousand dollars was stolen from a New Jersey church fundraiser meant to brighten up the holidays of children and families in the community, and now its gone.

The season of giving is at hand in South Camden’s Sacred Heart Parish, but police say two Sundays ago one man helped himself.

Police say a man allegedly stole about $1,200 from a fundraiser where parishioners buy and sell homemade goods in the church basement.

Camden police released a video of the man they say stole from the church in hopes you can help identify him.

“The good part was that nobody was attacked or hurt,” Sacred Heart parish priest Father Michael Doyle.

ALSO READ: Suspect Identified Following Deadly Police Involved Shooting In Delaware

Father Doyle, who has been at the Camden church for more than 40 years, was doing a special mass to bless expecting mothers at the time of the theft.

He says the money from the fundraiser would have helped next week when they give out about a thousand food baskets to families in South Camden.

Doyle says the loss won’t stop their efforts, and if they need more money he says god will use his people to provide.

“My grandfather when he had a bad day he’d say ‘it’s a terrible day, thanks be to god,'” he said.

Cummings says the theft is disappointing but, “the gospel calls us to forgive.”

And if the man were to return looking for help – they would still extent him grace.

“We are a haven for people who feel as though the church doesn’t want them because maybe they’re not worthy, and they’re welcomed here”