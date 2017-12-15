PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has signed legislation reauthorizing Pennsylvania’s Children’s Health Insurance Program.
However, the bill won’t be helpful unless Congress also takes action.
The governor traveled to Philadelphia and Children’s Hospital to sign the CHIP reauthorization legislation and call on parents to contact their representatives in Washington.
“There are around 180,000 children right here in Pennsylvania waiting for Congress to do the right thing. We’ve been waiting for months. It’s long past time for them to act on this. Let’s get this done,” said Wolf.
State Health and Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller estimates that the program will die soon if Congress fails to act.
“As of now, we’re able to fund CHIP in the Commonwealth through sometime in the first quarter of next year,” said Miller.
Nationally, some 9 million kids and their families rely on CHIP for health insurance.