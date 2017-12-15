WEATHER: Friday Afternoon Snow Ushers In The Weekend |  Full Weather Coverage | Snow Leads To Several AccidentsTraffic Conditions
By Paul Kurtz
Filed Under:Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, CHIP, Tom Wolf

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has signed legislation reauthorizing Pennsylvania’s Children’s Health Insurance Program.

However, the bill won’t be helpful unless Congress also takes action.

The governor traveled to Philadelphia and Children’s Hospital to sign the CHIP reauthorization legislation and call on parents to contact their representatives in Washington.

“There are around 180,000 children right here in Pennsylvania waiting for Congress to do the right thing. We’ve been waiting for months. It’s long past time for them to act on this. Let’s get this done,” said Wolf.

State Health and Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller estimates that the program will die soon if Congress fails to act.

“As of now, we’re able to fund CHIP in the Commonwealth through sometime in the first quarter of next year,” said Miller.

Nationally, some 9 million kids and their families rely on CHIP for health insurance.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch