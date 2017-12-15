WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Authorities in Delaware say a trooper opened fire on a suspect after he was allegedly dragged by a vehicle during a traffic stop on Friday afternoon.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Farrand Drive and Hammond Place.
Authorities say the trooper was conducting a traffic stop and was subsequently dragged by the suspect’s vehicle.
That’s when the trooper opened fire on the 30-year-old driver.
The trooper, only identified as a 37-year-old man, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the incident.
Authorities say the suspect was transported to an area hospital where they later died.
Further details surrounding the shooting has not yet been released.
The trooper has been on the force for 11 years. He’s been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.