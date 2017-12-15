WEATHER: Next Chance For Snowflakes |  Full Weather Coverage
By Hadas Kuznits
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With the holidays upon us, the folks at the Free Library of Philadelphia are baking with kids this weekend.

The Free Library of Philadelphia hosts Family Holiday Baking on Saturday. Suzanah Urminska, program coordinator of the Culinary Literacy Center, says there’s nothing more festive than cookies.

“So we have a beautiful sugar cookie recipe. My personal favorite is an edible cookie dough recipe.”

They’ll also be whipping up buttercream frosting.

“and then we’re going to hand those right over to the kids and they’re going to follow along with our expert pastry chef and create their own winter-inspired designs.”

Director Liz Fitzgerald says the Culinary Literacy Center is meant for everyone.

“We are having children as young as 3 come in.”

And heading into 2018 they have a lot of programs set up in partnership with local schools.

“They’re learning about how science changes matter and the matter that they’re changing is food. So we’re doing some quick-pickling and fermenting.”

She says making food is a life skill.

“I want the kids to learn that they can cook, that they are cooks and I want them to learn that cooking is fun and it’s easily accessible and I want them to learn not to be afraid to try new things.”

