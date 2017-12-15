GALLOWAY TWP. (CBS) – Police in South Jersey say three suspects made off with hundreds of dollars worth of toys intended for children in need for the holiday season.
It happened Thursday at the Galloway Township Municipal Building lobby.
Police say prior to the theft, a donation bin belonging to the U.S. Marine Corps’ “Toys for Tots” was overflowing thanks to the generous members of the community.
But that all changed when police say Yessica Portorreal , 22, Yanilka Facenda-Almanzar , 24, and Kenneth W. Gray, 29, entered the township’s municipal building and stole every toy in the donation bin. The approximate value of the toys was in excess of $300.
Police have arrested Portorreal and Facenda-Almanzar in connection with the theft, but are still searching for Gray.
Anyone with information on Gray’s whereabouts is asked to call police at (609)652-3705 ext. 320.
Galloway Township police were able to recover all of the stolen toys.