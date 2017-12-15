KEITH SCHWEIGERT

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania SPCA’s Law Enforcement team is working to bring felony charges against a Philadelphia man accused of intentionally injuring his 4-year-old pit bull.

The charges would be among the first filed under the new Libre’s Law, the PSPCA says.

According to the PSPCA, the Humane Law Enforcement team was contacted by a city shelter stating that a man had tried to surrender a dog with a severe injury to its left hind leg. The injury severed several bones in the leg. The dog, named Haze, was immediately taken in by the PSPCA’s medical staff.

The injuries were determined to be too severe, forcing the medical team to amputate the dog’s leg at the hip.

After an investigation, the PSPCA determined that the dog’s owner had intentionally hurt the dog when it acted out.

“It was clear upon arrival, and from the evidence that our team was able to gather, that the injury to Haze was inflicted intentionally and would be considered maiming under Libre’s Law,” said Nicole Wilson, PSPCA Director of Humane Law Enforcement. “Thanks to the work of our skilled veterinary staff, Haze has made a full recovery, albeit on three legs. Now it’s our turn to file charges, which we plan to pursue as a felony.”

Haze has spent the last several weeks under the watchful eye of the PSPCA’s Shelter Hospital team, and is now deemed healthy enough to search for his forever home.

The PSPCA has set up a donation page to help cover the cost of Haze’s medical care and other animals like Haze in our shelter hospital: https://pspca.org/haze/

