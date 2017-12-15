WEATHER: Friday Afternoon Snow Ushers In The Weekend |  Full Weather Coverage
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — SEPTA marks a special anniversary for Philadelphia

It has been 125 years since the first trolley started rolling through the streets of Philadelphia.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority will mark the occasion Friday by unveiling a specially wrapped 125th anniversary trolley at its Elmwood District.

The trolley will operate on Routes 11, 13, 34 and 36 through the next year.

