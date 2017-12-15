WEATHER: Friday Afternoon Snow Ushers In The Weekend |  Full Weather Coverage
By Mike Dougherty
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The holidays can be tough on some people who are going through hard times. A city agency is asking residents to check in on one another.

It’s a joyous time of year as many people count their blessings. For others, the season can be a constant reminder of what’s missing from their lives.

“This particular time period is a clinical risk known as Seasonal Affective Disorder,” says Andrea October of the Department of Behavioral Health.

The group was giving free evaluations to people passing through Jefferson Station.

“In the midst of the celebrations, the festivities, take a moment to pause and check in on yourself to make sure you’re well. And also take the time to check in on someone else to make sure they’re doing OK, too,” says October.

Click here to take an online screening.

