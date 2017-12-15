PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The School Reform Commission has decided to shut down one troubled Philadelphia charter, and begin the process of closing two others.
The Khepera Charter School in North Philadelphia has been on precarious academic grounds, and ended last school year early because of financial trouble.
After holding a series of hearings, the SRC last night voted to revoke the North Philadelphia school’s charter. The school will remain open until June, and can appeal the SRC’s decision to the state.
The SRC also voted not to renew two charters — Olney High and Stetson Middle School — run by the nonprofit Aspira.
Both were struggling schools turned over to Aspira under the district’s Renaissance program, but the district said academics at Olney and Stetson were declining, amid Aspira’s mounting financial troubles.
The SRC will hold hearings now on the future of both schools.