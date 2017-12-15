PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An investigation is underway after a sanitation worker was caught on camera appearing to steal someone’s package.
A woman posted surveillance video to Facebook Thursday night after her neighbor asked about a package he was expecting.
It happened on the 2100 block of Oakdale Street in Kensington.
It shows a sanitation worker taking a package off someone’s stoop, then throwing it into the garbage truck.
However, before it can be crushed, the driver appears to remove it.
The city says it is aware of the incident and is investigating.