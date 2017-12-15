WEATHER: Friday Afternoon Snow Ushers In The Weekend |  Full Weather Coverage | Snow Leads To Several AccidentsTraffic Conditions
By Greg Argos
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dozens of Toyota Tundras rumbled through Philadelphia Friday morning with one mission in mind: delivering meals to the hungry.

With the Philly Phanatic directing traffic, a line of trucks snaked its way into South Philly.

“This is our 11th annual Toyota Haul Away Hunger Food Drive,” said Paul Muller, president of the Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association. “We started out with five trucks, there were a couple of dealers that got involved with it.”

Muller says the donation drive has been growing ever since.

“We’re doing the best we can to help as many people as we can,” he said.

All of this food–enough to feed 350,000 of hungry Philadelphians–is being trucked back to Philabundance headquarters.

“The problem is big. The response from Toyota and the partners here keeps getting a little bigger,” said Glenn Bergman, executive director of Philabundance.

Bergman says the hunger problem is growing and any help is welcome.

“There is hunger year round. We see it in the counties we operate in the other partners we work with. This is everywhere,” said Bergman.

Fortunately, there are the companies that donate money for food, the pickup trucks to transport them to South Philly and the forklift operators who donated their time.

“Twenty-four, twenty-five guys  [have been volunteering] and we’ve been here about 6 or 7 hours,” said Brian McGinn, with Local 542 Operating Engineers.

 

