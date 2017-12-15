PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies and Padres have reportedly agreed on a tentative deal that would send Phillies shortstop Freddy Galvis to San Diego for 21-year-old right-handed pitcher Enyel De Los Santos, according to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale.

The #Padres deal is now done. The #Phillies will get De Los Santos — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 15, 2017

Enyel De Los Santos is highly regarded #Padres prospect that goes to #Phillies for Galvis — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 15, 2017

De Los Santos has a chance to be a solid MLB starter, according to many scouting reports.

Friend of mine follows minor league BB and has seen new Phillie Enyel De Los Santos pitch says he optimistically tops out as a 4-5 MLB starter, but held his own as a 21-y-o against older AA competition in '17. Good control. pic.twitter.com/YopAmD9EYO — Glen Macnow (@RealGlenMacnow) December 15, 2017

Enyel De Los Santos for Galvis is really nice for the Phillies. Not a ton of upside, but chance to be a solid SP in fairly short order. Too much for the Padres to give up for a stopgap. — Matthew Pouliot (@matthewpouliot) December 15, 2017

De Los Santos was 10-6 with a 3.78 ERA in 24 starts for the Double-A San Antonio Missions last year.

Galvis, 28, hit .255/.309/.382 last season with 12 homers and 61 RBI’s with the Phillies. Galvis is a career .245 hitter.

94WIP’s Howard Eskin and Joe Giglio disagree on the trade.

Not having to watch Freddy Galvis hit everyday already has me excited for the 2018 Phillies. — Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) December 15, 2017