WEATHER: Friday Afternoon Snow Ushers In The Weekend |  Full Weather Coverage
By Andrew Porter
Filed Under:Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies and Padres have reportedly agreed on a tentative deal that would send Phillies shortstop Freddy Galvis to San Diego for 21-year-old right-handed pitcher Enyel De Los Santos, according to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale.

De Los Santos has a chance to be a solid MLB starter, according to many scouting reports.

De Los Santos was 10-6 with a 3.78 ERA in 24 starts for the Double-A San Antonio Missions last year.

Galvis, 28, hit .255/.309/.382 last season with 12 homers and 61 RBI’s with the Phillies. Galvis is a career .245 hitter.

94WIP’s Howard Eskin and Joe Giglio disagree on the trade.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch