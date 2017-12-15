PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies and Padres have reportedly agreed on a tentative deal that would send Phillies shortstop Freddy Galvis to San Diego for 21-year-old right-handed pitcher Enyel De Los Santos, according to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale.
De Los Santos has a chance to be a solid MLB starter, according to many scouting reports.
De Los Santos was 10-6 with a 3.78 ERA in 24 starts for the Double-A San Antonio Missions last year.
Galvis, 28, hit .255/.309/.382 last season with 12 homers and 61 RBI’s with the Phillies. Galvis is a career .245 hitter.
94WIP’s Howard Eskin and Joe Giglio disagree on the trade.
