PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Temple University police are searching for a person of interest after racist flyers were found posted on campus.
University officials say “highly offensive racist flyers” were found posted outside a utility pole in the 1200 block of Norris Street, one on a parking bollard in the 1300 block of Norris and the third on a news box at 13th Street and Montgomery Avenue.
A student posted a photo on Twitter Thursday showing one of the flyers in front of a campus dorm. It appears to blame African Americans for Bernie Sanders not winning the 2016 presidential election.
In a letter to the Temple community Friday, President Richard Englert called the flyers “disgusting, intimidating and hateful” adding that they have no place on the campus.
“They do not represent the Temple community that I have known and loved during the last 40 years. Personally, I found the flyers despicable, and it breaks my heart that this occurred at Temple,” said Englert in a statement.
After reviewing video footage, police have identified a person of interest.
If you have any information about this person you are asked to call Campus Safety Services at 215-204-1234.