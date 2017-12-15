WEATHER: Friday Afternoon Snow Ushers In The Weekend |  Full Weather Coverage | Snow Leads To Several AccidentsTraffic Conditions
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Temple University police are searching for a person of interest after racist flyers were found posted on campus.

University officials say “highly offensive racist flyers” were found posted outside a utility pole in the 1200 block of Norris Street, one on a parking bollard in the 1300 block of Norris and the third on a news box at 13th Street and Montgomery Avenue.

A student posted a photo on Twitter Thursday showing one of the flyers in front of a campus dorm. It appears to blame African Americans for Bernie Sanders not winning the 2016 presidential election.

Credit: Twitter: @_mahd_

In a letter to the Temple community Friday, President Richard Englert called the flyers “disgusting, intimidating and hateful” adding that they have no place on the campus.

Credit: Temple University

“They do not represent the Temple community that I have known and loved during the last 40 years. Personally, I found the flyers despicable, and it breaks my heart that this occurred at Temple,” said Englert in a statement.

After reviewing video footage, police have identified a person of interest.

If you have any information about this person you are asked to call Campus Safety Services at 215-204-1234.

