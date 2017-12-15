PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller is scheduled to hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Friday morning to announce the grand jury report and recommendations regarding Greek life at Penn State University.

The report is the culmination of a ten-month grand jury investigation after the death of 19-year-old Timothy Piazza.

Prosecutors say Piazza, a pledge at the Beta Theta Pi fraternity, died in February, two days after taking part in “the Gauntlet,” an alcohol-fueled hazing event at the home.

While the Beta Theta Pi fraternity has been permanently banned from the University’s campus, the grand jury report is expected to release its recommendations regarding Greek life there as a whole.

Authorities initially charged 18 brothers, who they say took twelve hours to call for help – even after Piazza fell down a flight of stairs and was knocked unconscious.

They add surveillance video shows some of the brothers picked him up and carried him to a couch, they slapped his face, poured beer on him, and one even punched him in the abdomen.

Video also shows one brother, who had pleaded with the others to call for help, getting slammed against a wall by another brother.

Piazza fell several more times throughout the evening and is seen on surveillance video with a visibly bruised abdomen, later determined to be a ruptured spleen.

When students in the home finally called 911, they did not mention the fall the night before.

Instead, officials say a cover-up began, deleting group messages and even surveillance video.

In November, prosecutors charged more brothers after investigators recovered that video from the home.

However, attorneys for the defendants claim their clients didn’t force Piazza to drink the alcohol and therefore should not be held criminally responsible for his death.