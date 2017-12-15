PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jason Kelce got cleated at practice and his reaction spurred a mini-internet breakdown, as fans and media suspected he may have injured himself.

Kelce threw, what he called a “mini temper tantrum,” on Friday’s 94WIP Morning Show. You can watch the video of Kelce at practice here.

Jason Kelce told the @WIPMorningShow: "No, I am very much in favor of recycling. I got cleated down the shin and it hurt and I acted like a child and threw a mini temper tantrum. Just acted like an idiot." It's OK Jason, we all have our moments. 😂 https://t.co/R0Z7YQBBWI — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) December 15, 2017

The Eagles — who have already lost Carson Wentz, Darren Sproles, Jordan Hicks, Chris Maragos, and Jason Peters for the season — certainly cannot afford to lose Kelce, the NFL’s top graded center according to Pro Football Focus.

Replacing Wentz at QB this week is Nick Foles. Kelce admits it is a big change, but he has confidence in Foles.

“It’s different,” Kelce said of the QB switch. “They have their little different things that they like, little nuances, communications. I’m sure there’s a different for the receivers and the ball and all that. We’re just trying to up the communication this week, that we’re that much more confident at practice. Because this is a big deal, this is a big change. Nick’s a great quarterback and we just gotta make sure we get on the same page as him, rally around him, and give him a chance to be successful.”

The Eagles are 7.5 point favorites at the Giants on Sunday.