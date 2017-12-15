PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Slushy, wet roads made for an awful experience for motorists in the region traveling during Friday’s storm.

Mike Wilson, who’s a private contractor, had to cancel several appointments because of the gridlock he met during the height of the snowfall seemingly at every turn.

“I was on 95 ,76…it was as bad as I’ve ever seen it,” Wilson said.

A nightmarish commute from the city to the suburbs as the heaviest snow began to fall just as drivers were hitting the roads.

Cheryl Durbano’s trek home included a spin out and lots of slow bumper to bumper traffic.

Many people on their way to Friday night’s Sixers game in town experienced these dreadful conditions first hand.

“Long and slow,” said Andrew Frankle, who rode in from West Chester. “We left around 4:30 p.m., got here around 6:30p.m.”

Fellow Sixers-goer Enid Gibson can relate.

“Coming in from Brookhaven, Pennsylvania…the ride was slow, took a lot longer than normal,” said Gibson.

But he says it was also a smooth ride.

“Everybody was cooperating; everybody was driving at a slow pace, wasn’t no crazy drivers out there,” he said.

The winter weather conditions caused traffic lights to become inoperable in some Center City intersections:

— 15th and 16th and Arch Street.

— 15th, 16th, and 17th and John F. Kennedy Boulevard.

— All of Logan square.