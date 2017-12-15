PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The GRAMMYs, along with others, will be paying tribute to legendary musician Elton John following the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

In the following days of the 60th annual GRAMMY Awards, CBS, the Recording Academy and AEG Ehrlich Ventures will celebrate the legendary career of the five-time GRAMMY-award winner and 2000 MusiCares’ Person Of The Year honoree Elton John, with the presentation of “Elton John: I’m Still Standing – A GRAMMY Salute.” The live concert will be held Tuesday, Jan. 30, at 8 p.m. ET, at the Theater at Madison Square Garden. The special will be broadcast later in 2018 on the CBS Television Network.

GRAMMY Award winners and nominees such as Miley Cyrus, Kesha, Miranda Lambert, John Legend, Christ Martin, Sam Smith, and more will be paying tribute to Elton, who will also take the stage to perform select hits from his highly acclaimed collection of music.

“Sir Elton John is an international music legend who has captivated audiences across generations for more than five decades,” says Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy. “His creativity, dynamic presence and melodic virtuosity have positioned him as a cultural icon, and the Recording Academy is pleased to honor his immeasurable contributions to the music community.”

Tickets for the live tribute concert will go on sale online Dec. 18, at 12 p.m.

Elton John’s monumental career has spanned more than three decades. Since going on his first tour in 1970, Elton has had over 4,000 performances in more than 80 countries. He is one of the top-selling solo artists of all time, with 35 gold and 25 platinum albums and more than 300 million records sold worldwide.