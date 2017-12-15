(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

By Kevin McGuire

The Philadelphia Eagles may be down an offensive lineman on Sunday afternoon when they face the New York Giants in MetLife Stadium for an NFC East rivalry game. Stefen Wisniewski, who can play both the guard and center positions, is officially listed as questionable for the game as he deals with an ankle injury. Fortunately for the Eagles, he is the only player to be a game-time decision this weekend.

Wisniewski injured his ankle in Sunday’s road win against the Los Angeles Rams. After sitting out of practice entirely on Wednesday and being limited on Thursday, his chances of playing on Sunday look far from optimistic, but the team has not ruled that possibility out. Wisniewski has been playing left guard since getting involved with the offensive line in Philadelphia, slotted between Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Jason Kelce to help protect the left side of the line. If he is unable to play, look for the Eagles to bump Chance Warmack into the left guard spot.

Tight end Zach Ertz looks to be good for a return to the field this week. After sitting out last week’s game due to a concussion, Ertz has been available for full practices this week, a clear indication he may be able to jump right back into the offense. Having Ertz back will give the offense a boost in the first game to be played without quarterback Carson Wentz (ACL). Nick Foles will step in as the team’s starting quarterback for the remainder of the season while Wentz begins his rehab to be back next season.

Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and defensive end Steven Means each sat out of practice on Thursday due to illnesses, but neither is expected to be impacted for Sunday’s game against the Giants.

PROBABLE

DE Derek Barnett (groin)

TE Zach Ertz (concussion)

WR Alshon Jeffery (illness)

S Rodney McLeod (quadricep)

DE Steven Means (illness)

LB Joe Walker (neck)

QUESTIONABLE

G/C Stefen Wisniewski (ankle)

