PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The snowy conditions in Philadelphia is leading to several accidents in the Delaware Valley on Friday afternoon.
An accident has the left lane blocked on Route 422 eastbound past Oaks.
An accident has led to a partial ramp closure on I-295 southbound on the off ramp to Florence/Columbus.
There’s also another partial ramp closure on I-295 southbound on the on ramp from Paulsboro/Clarksboro. A street light was also knocked down.
An accident on the New Jersey Turnpike southbound, south of Interchange 3-Route 168 in Deptford Township, has the left lane blocked.
BEN FRANKLIN BRIDGE
The speed limit on the Ben Franklin Bridge has been reduced to 25 mph in both directions between New Jersey Side in Camden and Pennsylvania Side in Philadelphia due to winter weather.
