PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three men who unsuccessfully sued a former Pennsylvania university administrator over allegations he sexually abused them when they were students are appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The men say Isaac Sanders used his high-powered job at state-run East Stroudsburg University to victimize them.

Sanders was fired but repeatedly denied the allegations, and a jury ruled in his favor in 2014. Sanders has never been charged criminally.

The students’ lawyer, Albert Murray Jr., appealed to the high court this week. Murray says he should have been allowed to show jurors the results of an extensive administrative inquiry into Sanders, which he says corroborated the students’ claims.

The appeal says the justices should hear the case in light of the “present national climate” regarding sexual abuse by powerful men.

