WEATHER: Next Chance For Snowflakes |  Full Weather Coverage
By Rich Zeoli

3:03 pm-Speculation Grows that Paul Ryan Will Step Down.

3:22 pm-Congressman Tom MacArthur joins The Rich Zeoli Show.

3:53 pm-NJ Congressmen unite to oppose parts of tax reform effort.

4:03 pm-Dr. Anthony Mazzarelli joins The Rich Zeoli Show and talks Carson Wentz and ACL injuries.

4:23 pm- Marco Rubio to vote ‘no’ on tax bill unless child tax credit is expanded.

4:51 pm-F.C.C. Repeals Net Neutrality Rules.

5:17 pm-Philadelphia police corral cow making escape from Old City nativity scene.

5:53 pm-Don Lemon: Trump Riding The Economic Momentum Created By Obama, He Should Be Thanking Him.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch