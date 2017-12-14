3:03 pm-Speculation Grows that Paul Ryan Will Step Down.
3:22 pm-Congressman Tom MacArthur joins The Rich Zeoli Show.
3:53 pm-NJ Congressmen unite to oppose parts of tax reform effort.
4:03 pm-Dr. Anthony Mazzarelli joins The Rich Zeoli Show and talks Carson Wentz and ACL injuries.
4:23 pm- Marco Rubio to vote ‘no’ on tax bill unless child tax credit is expanded.
4:51 pm-F.C.C. Repeals Net Neutrality Rules.
5:17 pm-Philadelphia police corral cow making escape from Old City nativity scene.
5:53 pm-Don Lemon: Trump Riding The Economic Momentum Created By Obama, He Should Be Thanking Him.
