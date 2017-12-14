NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — New Castle County police arrested two “porch pirates” who they suspect of stealing packages from residents of Christiana Green.

James Rausch, 45, and 39-year-old Lynn Iman were taken into custody Wednesday and are facing multiple theft-related charges.

Police say one resident returned home and captured a photo of Rausch and Iman with their white Kia sedan parked in the driveway of the house.

Multiple empty packages were found along Denny Road in Bear as they were able to locate other residents who had their shipping boxes stolen, according to police.

Rausch was charged with four counts of misdemeanor theft, two counts of criminal trespass in the third degree, five counts of misdemeanor conspiracy and one count of misdemeanor attempted theft.

He was arraigned and remains behind bars at Howard Young Correctional Institution.

Iman was charged with four counts of misdemeanor theft, two counts of criminal trespass in the third degree, five counts of misdemeanor conspiracy and one count of misdemeanor attempted theft.

She was arraigned and is being held at the Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution.