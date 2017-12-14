WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Parts Of The Region | School Closings/Delays | Full Weather Coverage
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Former U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge has returned to his home in suburban Washington, D.C., nearly a month after suffering a heart attack.

A spokesman says Ridge arrived at his Maryland home Wednesday after leaving a Texas rehabilitation center. He was attending a Republican Governors Association conference in Austin when he had the heart attack Nov. 16.

The 72-year-old Republican served two terms as Pennsylvania’s governor, from 1995 to 2001. He was the first homeland security secretary, serving under President George W. Bush until 2005.

The spokesman says Ridge wants to thank his well-wishers and the medical professionals who have assisted in his recovery.

