PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple University police are investigating after a racist flyer was posted around campus.
A student posted a photo on Twitter yesterday showing one of the flyers in front of a campus dorm.
It appeared to blame African Americans for Bernie Sanders not winning the 2016 presidential election.
A racial epithet was written on the flyer in large letters.
Temple’s division of student affairs hosted a meeting Thursday night to address the flyers.