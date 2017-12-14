WEATHER: Next Chance For Snowflakes |  Full Weather Coverage
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple University police are investigating after a racist flyer was posted around campus.

A student posted a photo on Twitter yesterday showing one of the flyers in front of a campus dorm.

It appeared to blame African Americans for Bernie Sanders not winning the 2016 presidential election.

A racial epithet was written on the flyer in large letters.

Temple’s division of student affairs hosted a meeting Thursday night to address the flyers.

