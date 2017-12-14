PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — If you’ve been the victim of the Grinch, you’re not alone. A new survey finds three in ten Americans who live in houses or townhomes have been victims of package theft.

The findings from a new Wakefield Research poll show 53 percent of Americans know someone who has had a package stolen from outside their home.

This year, Cyber Monday set an online record with retailers ringing up $6.59 billion in sales making it the biggest online shopping day in U.S. history.

According to the survey, 71 percent of Americans plan to have as many or more packages delivered to their homes for the holidays this year as they did last year, with 35 percent expecting an increase in the number of packages.

Residents Take Steps To Prevent Theft Of Holiday Packages From Porch Pirates

In an effort to deter porch pirates, some homeowners are turning to new technology like Comcast’s Xfinity Home 24/7 video recording service that makes it much easier for customers to pinpoint the moment when their home cameras capture movement.

Others are turning to Amazon Key. The online retailer’s new service is available to Prime members. It allows delivery people to walk into your home and drop off a box when you’re not there.

